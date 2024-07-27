Kashmir’s Brown Bears; Wildlife SOS And J&K Wildlife Protection Dept Launch Groundbreaking Research

Home

New Delhi: Wildlife SOS has embarked on a ground breaking research project in studying Himalayan brown bears (Ursus arctos isabellinus) under the aegis of the Jammu & Kashmir Wildlife Protection Department. The project entails tagging bears with GPS radio-collars to evaluate the habitat, its use pattern, foraging behaviour, its availability and identify specific causative factors leading to human brown-bear conflicts in Sonmarg – the Central Wildlife Division of Kashmir.

Kashmir’s Sonmarg region is a refuge for brown bear habitats, and the unplanned disposal and treatment of waste here is a major concern. The problem prompted a preliminary field study by Wildlife SOS in 2021, and it was found that 75% of the diet of the bears who frequented human-made garbage dumps included plastic, chocolates and organic food waste.

It resulted in carrying out a radio-collaring project on Himalayan brown bears in Sonmarg, in conjunction with the J&K Wildlife Protection Department in the Central Wildlife Division of Kashmir. Some of the primary objectives of the study is to understand the bears’ habitat utilisation, movement pattern, habitats of males and females, activity pattern and hibernation period, to name a few. In this phase, our field team radio-collared six brown bears, which included four males and two females.

Aaliya Mir, Program Head- Jammu & Kashmir, Wildlife SOS stated, “Animal range use enables us to understand the habitat they use, corridors, and to know the areas which overlap with human habitation. Thus, ranging studies are essential to understand the fundamental ecology of the species and implement better conservation practices.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “For this project, we opted for an animal welfare perspective to examine the impact of living in a human-dominated environment on the welfare of brown bears. Our team used animal welfare and behavioural tendency metrics to predict human-brown bear conflict.”

Rashid Y Naqash, Regional Wildlife Warden, J&K Wildlife Protection Department said, “The Wildlife Protection Department has played its part in launching the project and the first phase is already over. We want to see the difference between bears that are socialised in the Thajwas landscape with those that are completely wild, without any human imprint.”

Swaminathan S, Senior Biologist, Wildlife SOS informed, “The field team used radio collars which provide information on the movement of brown bears using a satellite tracking system. Further, these animals can be tracked on foot using Very High Frequency (VHF) antennae in the field. The GPS and real time monitoring of these collared bears is still on and the results will be compiled after the completion of the first year.”

