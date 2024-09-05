Kasturba Medical College (KMC) and Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, have been awarded the prestigious Level III-B accreditation by the National Neonatology Forum (NNF) for its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). This is the highest level of accreditation granted to NICUs in India, recognizing excellence in care for critically ill and premature infants. The award highlights the hospital’s commitment to providing world-class neonatal care, placing it among an elite group of only 15 hospitals across India with this distinction.

Kasturba Medical College and Kasturba Hospital, Manipal Awarded Prestigious National Neonatology Forum Level 3B Accreditation

The Level III-B accreditation is granted after a rigorous evaluation process, which inspects a facility’s infrastructure, manpower, equipment, and clinical protocols to ensure the highest standards of care are consistently maintained. This recognition signifies that Kasturba Hospital’s NICU meets the stringent requirements necessary to provide exceptional care for newborns, particularly those born prematurely or with critical health conditions. Out of the nearly 250 accredited NICUs across India, only 15 have achieved this esteemed Level III-B status. Kasturba Hospital’s NICU is the first teaching medical college hospital in Karnataka to receive this honor and only the second unit in the state to attain such a high level of recognition.

Kasturba Hospital’s NICU has a 42-bed capacity and is equipped with the latest technology to provide advanced care for sick and premature newborns, including those born as early as 24 weeks gestation and weighing as little as 500 grams. The NICU team, led by Dr. (Surg VAdm Retd) Sheila S Mathai, is comprised of six neonatal consultants and 55 specially trained nurses, all dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care. The hospital’s NICU also boasts outstanding clinical outcomes for premature and critically ill infants, reinforcing its position as a center of excellence in neonatal care.

Kasturba Hospital is also home to the Manipal Matri Amrit Milk Bank, the first human milk bank in Udupi District, which further supports the care and nutritional needs of vulnerable newborns. Additionally, the Department of Neonatology at Kasturba Hospital is approved by the National Medical Council to conduct a DM Neonatology program, offering three seats annually. This program plays a vital role in advancing neonatal healthcare education and training, contributing to the development of future neonatologists.

The NICU at Kasturba Hospital is supported by a comprehensive range of specialized departments, including Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatric Surgery, Fetal Medicine, Cardiac Surgery, Pediatric Cardiology, and more. The hospital’s commitment to providing multidisciplinary care ensures that neonates with complex conditions receive holistic treatment tailored to their specific needs. In addition, the hospital operates a *High-Risk Neurodevelopmental Follow-up Clinic*, designed to provide ongoing support to babies who have had prolonged stays in the NICU, ensuring the best possible neurodevelopmental outcomes.

At the ceremony marking the official handing over of the accreditation certificate, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), expressed his pride in the hospital’s accomplishment. “This accreditation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of care to our youngest patients. Kasturba Hospital is the first teaching hospital in Karnataka to receive this recognition, joining an elite group of only 15 hospitals across India. This honor not only highlights our hospital’s dedication to excellence but also reinforces MAHE’s standing as a leader in medical education and healthcare. It underscores the dedication and hard work of our medical staff, who continue to set new benchmarks in neonatal care.”

Dr. Sharath Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor – Health Sciences, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of continuous improvement and innovation in healthcare. “Achieving Level III-B accreditation is not just a recognition but also a responsibility. It inspires us to further enhance our services and ensure that our neonatal care remains at the forefront of medical excellence.”

Dr. Padmaraj Hegde, Dean of KMC Manipal, highlighted the collaborative efforts that led to this recognition. “This achievement is a result of the collaborative efforts of our dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and support staff. Their relentless pursuit of excellence has made this possible, and we are incredibly proud of their accomplishments.”

Dr. Sheila Samanta Mathai, Professor and Head of the Department of Neonatology, who has been instrumental in leading the department to this milestone, expressed her gratitude. “I am deeply honored by this recognition from the National Neonatology Forum. It reflects the high standards we maintain in our neonatal unit and motivates us to continue delivering the best possible care to our patients.”

The formal handing over ceremony took place today at the MAHE building, with several distinguished guests in attendance. The event was graced by Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE, Dr. Sharath Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor – Health Sciences, Dr. Padmaraj Hegde, Dean of Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Manipal, and Dr. Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, Manipal. Dr. Sheila Samanta Mathai, Professor & Head of the Department of Neonatology, along with Dr. Leslie Edward S Lewis, Dr Suneel Mundkar and Dr Brayal Dsouza Quality Management Representatives of Kasturba Hospital were also present.