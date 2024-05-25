Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Celebrates 70th Anniversary with a Grand College Day and Awards Ceremony

Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangalore, a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, commemorated College Day and Awards Ceremony on Friday, 24 May, at Dr T M A Pai International Convention Centre in Mangalore.

KMC Mangalore Celebrates 70th Anniversary with Grand College Day and Awards

The event was a celebration to mark the 70 years since KMC Mangalore was established as a public-private partnership committed to delivering quality medical education and healthcare services. The ceremony was marked by the presence of esteemed guests, faculty, and students. Dr Unnikrishnan B, Dean, KMC, Mangalore commenced the event by delivering welcome address and Dr Gagan Bajaj, Associate Professor, MCHP was the master of the ceremony.

The ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest, Mr Ganesh N. Nayak, Executive Director, Zydus Lifesciences Limited. In his address, Mr Nayak said, “It is an honour to join you all today at Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of this esteemed institution. Seventy years is a significant span, and throughout this period, KMC Mangalore has not only adapted to the evolving landscape of medical science but has also been a pioneer, setting benchmarks for others to follow. At Zydus Lifesciences, we share KMC’s vision of pushing boundaries and striving for excellence in healthcare. The institution’s contributions to medical research, its commitment to producing world-class healthcare professionals, and its unwavering dedication to community service are truly commendable. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, on this momentous occasion. May you continue to inspire, innovate, and lead the way in medical education and healthcare.”

Dr H. S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, Manipal, said, “As we celebrate seven decades of transformative impact on medical education and healthcare, the spirit of innovation defines KMC’s journey. Let us continue to uphold the values of excellence, compassion, and service as we navigate the evolving landscape of healthcare. Congratulations to KMC Mangalore on this historic occasion.”

Lt. Gen. (Dr) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Manipal, said, “As we celebrate the 70 years of Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, we honour a legacy of excellence that has shaped the landscape of medical education and healthcare. This milestone is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment of the KMC community. Let us continue to build on this strong foundation, striving for greater heights and making a lasting impact. Congratulations to all on this remarkable journey of seven decades.”

Dr Sharath K. Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor – Health Sciences, MAHE, Manipal, added, “As we mark the 70th anniversary of Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, let us continue to foster a culture of innovation, empathy, and excellence, ensuring that KMC Mangalore remains at the forefront of medical education and research. Congratulations!“

Dr Dilip G. Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Mangalore, said, “On this momentous occasion, we celebrate a legacy of pioneering medical education and exceptional healthcare. As we look forward to the future, let us continue to embrace innovation, compassion, and dedication, ensuring that KMC remains a beacon of excellence in the medical field.”

Dr Unnikrishnan B, Dean, KMC, Mangalore presented the College Report 2023. The event also included the felicitation of endowment awardees, batch and subject toppers, outstanding sportsmen, and members of the student council, student research forum, and student clubs. The evening proved to be one filled with recognition, celebration, and reflection on the institute’s journey towards excellence in medical education.

Concluding the ceremony, Dr Pramod Kumar, Associate Dean, KMC Mangalore extended a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to dignitaries, college faculties, students, press and media representatives, and everyone else gathered.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)

MAHE is recognized as a leading quality academic and education service provider and has significantly contributed to continuously improving the standards and penetration of higher education in India. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education has, as its genesis, an enthralling story of a genius, the late Dr. T. M. A. Pai who had the vision of getting society rid of the three major ills of illiteracy, ill health, and poverty. It provides a great variety of graduate and postgraduate skill enhancement educational courses covering several important disciplines like medicine, engineering, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, allied health, management, communication, life sciences, hotel administration, etc. through its 25 Professional Higher Education institutions. It has also taught and researched departments in Statistics, Commerce, Geopolitics & International Relations, European Studies, Philosophy & Humanities, Atomic & Molecular Physics, etc. Over 35,000 students from all over the world pursue undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in diverse subjects. The finest of infrastructure facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, well-equipped laboratories, and dedicated and competent faculty have enabled MAHE to be reckoned as one of the best-deemed universities, attracting students from all over India and 60+ countries of the world. MAHE currently has 3000+ faculty and 10500+ support and service staff. MAHE is a Wi-Fi-enabled campus and has excellent facilities for sports and games. MAHE has been accredited by NAAC with an A++ Grade and its technical programs are also accredited by NBA. MAHE’s quest for excellence is best exemplified in national and international recognitions. As per the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF)-2023 of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, MAHE has ranked 6th in the ‘Universities’ Category.

MAHE has an Off-Campus, each at Mangalore, Bengaluru, and Jamshedpur, and has two Off-Shore campuses, one in Dubai (UAE) and the other in Melaka (Malaysia). MAHE and its Off-center Campuses and Off-shore Campuses have world-class infrastructural facilities and follow pedagogy, which is constantly reviewed and upgraded to reflect the latest trends and developments in their respective disciplines.

For further information log on to: www.manipal.edu/mu/campuses/mahe-mlr.html.