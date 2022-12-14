Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Katrina Kaif To Kriti Sanon, Celebs Graced The Red Carpet, Netizens Totally Mesmerized

The red carpet witnessed some of the best fashion moments. Many bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana and many others dazzled at the red carpe. In this video take a look at some of the best moments from the event. Watch Video

Celeb Spotted: Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and many other celebs were spotted on the red carpet in style. The red carpet witnessed iconic fashion moment. Jhanvi’s yellow mermaid dress is all you need to see on the internet. While, Kiara looked ethereal in a black cutout gown. Watch video to see the B-Town celebs dazzling the red carpet.




Published Date: December 14, 2022 5:38 PM IST





