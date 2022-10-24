Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeNationalKatrina Kaif Turns Patakha in Hot Black Saree With Plunging Neckline Sexy...
National

Katrina Kaif Turns Patakha in Hot Black Saree With Plunging Neckline Sexy Blouse For Diwali Party See Pics

admin
By admin
0
41



Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has raised the glam quotient, especially during the festive season! She was recently spotted at a Diwali Party in a gorgeous sheer black saree. The actress has been making waves with her sartorial picks during the festive season. This time was no different when she and her husband actor Vicky Kaushal colour-coordinated at the Diwali bash hosted by Indian film producer Amritpal Singh Bindra. Katrina Kaif looked ethereal in a shimmering translucent saree embellished with sequins and a matching sleeveless blouse. She dropped pictures on Instagram and captioned them, “दिवाली nights ✨.”Also Read – Diwali 2022: Make Disha Patani Style Easy Rangoli Design at Your Home

Katrina Kaif wore a sheer saree from the renowned designer Sabyasachi. Her saree featured a finely ruffled border extended along the pallu and a sexy blouse featuring a deep plunging neckline. Mrs Kaushal accessorized the saree with a pair of statement earrings, two sets of thick bangles, and a striking ring. She kept her hair open with a centre partition to amp up her evening look. Also Read – Muhurat Trading 2022: Stocks To Buy On Samvat 2079. Here’s A Compiled List From Various Analysts

KATRINA KAIF RADIATES GLOW IN A SHEER BLACK SAREE

Also Read – Is Janhvi Kapoor Dating Shikhar Pahariya Again? THIS Viral Video Sparks Rumours – Watch

The picture garnered immense love from Katrina Kaif’s fans and followers. But it was her husband Vicky Kaushal’s comment that caught our attention. He called her स्टन्नररररर !!! ❤️❤️❤️ in the comment section and we’re obsessed. While others wished her on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. One of the users wrote, “Looking gorgeous…. pretty.” Another user wrote, “Kya lag rahi ho yaar.” Several fans requested Katrina to drop pictures with Vicky Kaushal.

What do you think about Katrina Kaif’s black saree look?





Source link

Previous articleBest action camera 2022: cams for recording adventures
Next articleThe 44 best apps for kids (of all ages)
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677