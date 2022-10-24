Katrina Kaif Turns Patakha in Hot Black Saree With Plunging Neckline Sexy Blouse For Diwali Party See Pics

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has raised the glam quotient, especially during the festive season! She was recently spotted at a Diwali Party in a gorgeous sheer black saree. The actress has been making waves with her sartorial picks during the festive season. This time was no different when she and her husband actor Vicky Kaushal colour-coordinated at the Diwali bash hosted by Indian film producer Amritpal Singh Bindra. Katrina Kaif looked ethereal in a shimmering translucent saree embellished with sequins and a matching sleeveless blouse. She dropped pictures on Instagram and captioned them, “दिवाली nights ✨.”Also Read – Diwali 2022: Make Disha Patani Style Easy Rangoli Design at Your Home

Katrina Kaif wore a sheer saree from the renowned designer Sabyasachi. Her saree featured a finely ruffled border extended along the pallu and a sexy blouse featuring a deep plunging neckline. Mrs Kaushal accessorized the saree with a pair of statement earrings, two sets of thick bangles, and a striking ring. She kept her hair open with a centre partition to amp up her evening look. Also Read – Muhurat Trading 2022: Stocks To Buy On Samvat 2079. Here’s A Compiled List From Various Analysts

KATRINA KAIF RADIATES GLOW IN A SHEER BLACK SAREE

Also Read – Is Janhvi Kapoor Dating Shikhar Pahariya Again? THIS Viral Video Sparks Rumours – Watch

The picture garnered immense love from Katrina Kaif’s fans and followers. But it was her husband Vicky Kaushal’s comment that caught our attention. He called her स्टन्नररररर !!! ❤️❤️❤️ in the comment section and we’re obsessed. While others wished her on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. One of the users wrote, “Looking gorgeous…. pretty.” Another user wrote, “Kya lag rahi ho yaar.” Several fans requested Katrina to drop pictures with Vicky Kaushal.

What do you think about Katrina Kaif’s black saree look?