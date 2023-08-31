Kauvery Hospital Trichy Celebrates Organ Donation Day with a Heartfelt Tribute

Kauvery Hospital Trichy humbly shares with you a very noble act- of donation of organs of a true hero, who lost his life not in the field of battle with a hostile country but from the injuries sustained in home country, from a road traffic accident.

Dominic Prabakaran, a 44-year-old ex-army officer, recently died from a brain injury. We celebrate his life and his gift of lives for others. Dominics legacy lives on as he emerged as a saviour of many lives. His organs that were donated gave four individuals a new lease on life.

Dominic Prabakaran, hailing from Thuvakudi, retired from the army in 2016 and pursued a life of farming on his land. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Sangeetha, a school teacher at Kuppaachipatti Government School, and a loving father to his two sons.

On August 15th, tragedy struck as Dominic was involved in a bike accident while heading to Thuvakudi. Despite immediate medical attention, his condition worsened, leading to his admission to Thuvakudi Government Hospital. Recognizing the severity of his injuries, Dominic was transferred to Trichy Government Hospital for specialized treatment.

Dominics critical condition required neuro-intensive care. Following treatment at Trichy Government Hospital, he was transferred to Kauvery Hospital Trichy. Unfortunately, despite the extensive and exhaustive efforts and care provided by the medical team at Kauvery Hospital Trichy, Dominic Prabakaran’s condition worsened and he was declared brain dead. His family honoured his life by donating his organs, in a heart-warming gesture of compassion and altruism. His heart, liver, and two kidneys became the gift of life for four individuals in desperate need. One kidney was transplanted to save a 59-year-old person and liver was transplanted to a 45-year-old recipient at Kauvery Hospital Trichy.

“Organ Donation Day is a reminder of the immense power of humanitys generosity even in the face of tragedy,“. Kauvery Hospital management appreciated the leading transplant team of doctors, Dr. Swaminathan Sambandam, Senior Consultant & Lead, Multi-Organ Transplant, Dr. S. Velmurugan, Senior Consultant Laparoscopic GI / HPB / Bariatric Surgeon Dr.T Rajarajan, Senior Consultant Nephrologist & Dr. G. Balaji, Consultant Nephrologist of Kauvery Hospital Trichy for their exemplary work in harvesting organs and transplantation to the needed ones. The noble and generous act by the family of Sri Prabakaran of donation of his organs embodies the spirit of giving. His legacy will forever remain a beacon of hope for those awaiting organ transplants.

Dr D Senguttuvan, Co-Founder & Executive Director, of Kauvery Hospitals also expressed his appreciation for the noble gesture, stating, “Dominic Prabakarans story reminds us of the incredible impact a single individual can have on the lives of others. The family’s decision to donate his organs has transformed the lives of recipients and inspired our community.“

Kauvery Hospital Trichy remains committed to promoting the importance of organ donation and honouring those who have chosen to give the ultimate gift – the gift of life. Through such acts of kindness, the hospital continues to impact the lives of patients and their families positively.

