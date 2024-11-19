KAVACH: A WHO-Recommended Model for Child Drowning Prevention Shows Promising Results

In the remote Sundarbans region of West Bengal, where child drowning claims three young lives every day, a groundbreaking initiative called KAVACH is providing a beacon of hope. Based on World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations for child drowning prevention, KAVACH is demonstrating promising results in its first year of pilot implementation. Established by the Child in Need Institute (CINI) in association with The George Institute for Global Health (TGI) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), KAVACH offers safe spaces for children under five, protecting them from the ever-present dangers of water bodies in this delta region.

Today, KAVACH celebrates its first anniversary with the Panchayat, coinciding with Children’s Day and marking a significant milestone in CINI’s 50-year journey of working with children. The anniversary celebration was a vibrant affair, filled with songs, rhymes, and fun activities for children, mothers, and caregivers.

Speaking at the event, Sujoy Roy, National Advocacy Officer of CINI, emphasized the immense socio-economic cost of losing a child. “The loss of a child is immeasurable,” he stated. “But beyond the emotional toll, there’s a significant economic impact on families and communities. KAVACH demonstrates how a minimal investment can yield a huge impact, offering a low-cost solution to save young lives and safeguard our precious human resources.” He added, “In the Kavach Centre, every day is Children’s Day.” This initiative stands alone in India as a shining example of implementing WHO recommendations to combat the pervasive issue of child drowning.

What makes KAVACH truly unique is its focus on water safety education. These two centers in Kultali are the only ones of their kind in all of India, teaching young children essential skills to prevent drowning. And the results speak for themselves: in the past year, there hasn’t been a single injury at either center.

For young children like three-year-old Jayashri, whose migrant family lives near a pond, KAVACH provides a safe haven where she can learn, play, and grow. “Before KAVACH, I was constantly worried about Jayashri,” says her mother, Sonamoni. “Now, I know she is safe and cared for while I am at work.”

The event also highlighted the dedication of the “Kavach Mothers,” local women employed as caregivers who play a crucial role in ensuring the children’s safety. This initiative has become a shining example of women’s empowerment, allowing them to earn, learn, and disseminate vital water safety knowledge within their communities. Their commitment to the program was recognized with tokens of appreciation.

KAVACH is a testament to the power of collaboration. Working closely with the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) and the Health department, with strong support from the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Kultali, the program exemplifies the impact of converging efforts to address critical community needs.

Looking ahead, CINI aims to expand KAVACH by integrating it into the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), ensuring its long-term sustainability and impact, contributing to the development of child-friendly villages. By working with local authorities and communities, KAVACH can serve as a model for child drowning prevention across India and beyond as a strategy to create a child-friendly society. Join us in supporting KAVACH and building a safer future for all children.