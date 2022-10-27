Thursday, October 27, 2022
HomeNationalKCET 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in. Deets...
National

KCET 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in. Deets Inside

admin
By admin
0
64



Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result at kea.kar.nic.in: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to declare round 1 seat allotment result for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling 2022 tomorrow, October 28, 2022, after 2:00 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the result by visiting the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates can exercise their choices (freeze or float) from October 28 to 30 (4:00 PM). Candidates can check the important dates, and other details here.Also Read – UGC NET Result 2022 Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Tentative Dates, Other Details Here

HOW TO CHECK KARNATAKA KCET 2022 COUNSELLING ROUND 1 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT?

  • Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “Download Karnataka UGCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result.”
  • Enter login credentials such as KCET 2022 application ID and password.
  • The Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen.
  • Download the allotment letter and print a copy for further reference.

Candidates can pay the fees and download the admission order from October 29 till November 2. They can report at the allotted colleges till 5:30 PM on November 3. Also Read – IIM CAT Admit Card 2022 Released at iimcat.ac.in; Direct Link, Know How to Download

While reporting to the college to confirm admission, one should download the allotment letter and take a printout of it for the verification process. For more details, check the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Also Read – UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 Junior Scientific Officer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Details Here





Source link

Previous articleB.League: Parks’ Nagoya beats Wright, Kyoto; Kiefer scores 21 in Shiga loss
Next articleNew Zealand Lead Group 1; India Top Group 2
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677