Kejriwal Government Increases Rates for Pollution Certificates for Vehicles; Check New Prices in Delhi

“In response to the long-pending demands of the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association and to keep up with the rising costs of pollution checking services, we have decided to revise the rates,” said Kailash Gahlot.

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday revised the pollution-checking rates after 13 years. Now, the fees for the issuance of pollution certificates for vehicles will be increased. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the decision to revise the prices was taken to keep up with the rising costs of pollution checking services, reported PTI.

“We remain committed to maintaining Delhi’s air quality and ensuring that all vehicles meet the required pollution standards,” he added.

Here are the new rates:

The revised rates for Petrol, CNG, or LPG two and three-wheelers have been set at Rs 80.

The revised rates for Petrol, CNG, or LPG four-wheelers have been set at Rs 110.

For diesel-propelled vehicles, the pollution check rate has been set at Rs 140.











