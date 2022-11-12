Saturday, November 12, 2022
National

Kejriwal Hits Back, Taunts BJP For Using Conman Sukesh As Its Star Campaigner

The Delhi Congress is likely to release the first list of its candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation elections today.

Delhi MCD Polls
The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will go to polls on December 4. Stay tuned for latest updates.

Delhi MCD Polls 2022: The war of words has begun as both BJP and AAP today took swipes at each other. The BJP questioned Kejriwal’s silence on the accusations levelled by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and AAP’s decision to make Rajendra Pal Gautam as their star campaigner. Kejriwal immediately in a press conference hit back at the BJP. The Delhi CM gave it back by saying that the BJP is now using a conman as its “star campaigner”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are likely to announce their list of candidates for the MCD elections today. The Delhi Congress is likely to release the first list of its candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation elections today. The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday declared its first list of 134 candidates for the corporation elections. The list has more than 60 women candidates.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday also released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections and said that his government will work on fulfilling 10 ‘guarantees’.

Delhi civic polls will be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 8.

Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on Delhi MCD polls.




  • 12:18 PM IST


    BJP Slams Kejriwal Over Conman Sukesh’s Bribery Allegations

    BJP lashed out at Delhi CM over the allegations levelled against CM Kejriwal by conman Sukesh. “Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is challenging another big conman Arvind Kejriwal…’Mahathug’ Kejriwal is maintaining silence on now scrapped Delhi liquor policy…If a conman is ready for the lie detector test then why is Kejriwal not comfortable doing it too?” Gaurav Bhatia said.



  • 12:12 PM IST


    Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP for using conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar as their “Star Campaigner” for the upcoming civic polls in Delhi



  • 11:55 AM IST


    Delhi BJP PC Underway
    BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in his press conference lashed out at Congress and AAP for disregarding harmony by involving “communal” figures in MCD polls.



  • 11:38 AM IST


    Controversy erupts Over Rajendra Pal Gautam’s name as star campaigner for AAP. He was earlier sacked by the party after he was accused of “hurting religious sentiments”.



  • 11:35 AM IST


    Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh to campaign for AAP in the upcoming civic polls.



  • 11:09 AM IST


    BJP’s Harish Khurana slams Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for making Rajendra Pal Gautam star campaigners in MCD Polls



  • 11:04 AM IST


    Congress Includes Jagdish Tytler– an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case In Election Community For Delhi MCD Polls



  • 10:58 AM IST


    According to reports, BJP held late-night meetings on Wednesday and Thursday to shortlist candidates for each ward. The saffron party is likely to release its first list today.



  • 10:51 AM IST


    Owaisi, Azad Also Join The Race As Allies

    The Hyderabad-based AIMIM and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad’s outfit Azad Samaj Party (ASP) on Friday announced they will contest on 100 wards in the minority and Dalit-dominated pockets of the city. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) headed by Asaduddin Owaisi will contest 68 of the 100 wards, while ASP will fight the polls in 32 wards, leaders of the two parties announced in a press conference.







Published Date: November 12, 2022 11:46 AM IST



Updated Date: November 12, 2022 12:23 PM IST





