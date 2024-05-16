Kejriwal Remains Mum On Swati Maliwal Assault, Sanjay Singh Says

Home

AAP Evades Question On Swati Maliwal Assault, Sanjay Singh Says ‘Matter Should Not be Politicised’

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party, chose to remain silent on Thursday regarding the assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. During a press conference alongside Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, Kejriwal skillfully avoided addressing questions related to the Maliwal incident. Sitting next to Kejriwal, Yadav redirected attention to other matters, indicating there are more important topics to focus on. However, AAP leader Sanjay Singh came to Akhilesh Yadav’s rescue on the matter as he turned the mic towards himself to reply to the reporters. The AAP leader urged that there should be no politics on the issue while urging for a balanced approach in handling the situation.

Throwing a counter of the incident, Sanjay Singh questioned, what about the tribal women paraded naked in Manipur and the sex assault allegations against BJP ally Prajwal Revanna.

“The entire country was in pain after seeing what happened in Manipur but PM Modi was silent on the issue. Prajwal Revanna raped thousands of women but PM Modi was asking for votes for Prajwal Revanna. When our wrestlers were protesting at Jantar Mantar, Swati Maliwal who was DCW chief was beaten up by Police…PM Modi remained silent on these issues. AAP is our family and has given a clear statement. BJP and PM Modi should answer all these issues that I mentioned,” Singh said.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: On AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s assault case, AAP MP Sanjay Singh says “The entire country was in pain after seeing what happened in Manipur but PM Modi was silent on the issue. Prajwal Revanna raped thousands of women but PM Modi was asking for votes… pic.twitter.com/nQu73jcqNQ — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2024

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of the Delhi chief minister’s personal staff “assaulted” her at the chief minister’s official residence. She is yet to file a formal complaint in the matter.







