India Will Not Tolerate Interference From Biggest Sponsors Of Terrorism: Kejriwal Snubs Pak Minister For Endorsing His Election Post

Arvind Kejriwal shared on ‘X’ how he cast a vote along with his family members; his post was reshared by former Pakistan Minister Fawad Hussain. Snubbing for interfering and commenting on India’s internal matters, Kejriwal said that India won’t tolerate interference from biggest sponsors of terrorism.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal vs Pak Minister Fawad Hussain: The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway with voting in 58 constituencies of six states and two constituencies. Amid the ongoing Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024, various political leaders have cast their vote including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. After voting, the AAP Supremo shared a photograph of his family after casting their vote and also urged everyone to vote. The Delhi CM’s post on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) was shared by former minister of Pakistan, Fawad Hussain. Reacting to that, Arvind Kejriwal has snubbed the Pakistan minister and has asked him to not interfere in India’s internal matters and that the country will not tolerate interference from the biggest sponsors of terrorism.

Pakistan Minister Reshares Delhi CM’s Post On Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As mentioned earlier, Delhi CM Kejriwal along with his family cast their vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. After casting his vote, the Delhi CM said he had voted to end unemployment and inflation. “I voted today with my father, wife and children. My mother is very ill. She could not go. I voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation. You too must go and vote,” he said.

Slamming the former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain over his remark on the general elections in India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the situation in Pakistan is very bad and he should take care of it. In a post on X, Pakistan ex-minister Fawad Hussain while reacting to Kejriwal’s post on voting said, “May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism.”

‘India Will Not Tolerate Interference From Biggest Sponsors Of Terrorism’

Reacting to it, Kejriwal said, “Chaudhary Sahab, I and the people of my country are fully capable of handling our issues. Your tweet is not needed. The situation in Pakistan is very bad right now. You take care of your country.” “The elections taking place in India are our internal matter. India will not tolerate interference from the biggest sponsors of terrorism,” Kejriwal further said.

Meanwhile, voting is underway across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) is underway. Voting is underway in all 7 of Delhi’s Lok Sabha seats and all 10 seats in Haryana. The final phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be conducted on June 1 and the results will be announced on June 4, 2024.

(Inputs from ANI)







