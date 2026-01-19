CALGARY, AB

Jan. 19, 2026

/PRNewswire/ – Kent Imaging today issued a statement regarding the complaint filed by MolecuLight Corp. and MolecuLight Inc. in the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). The complaintthat Kent Imaging’s SnapshotGLO, which recently received FDA 510(k) clearance, infringes a patent to which MolecuLight purports to have a license. Kent Imaging denies all allegations of patent infringement in the complaint and is confident that MolecuLight’s claims are without merit. Underscored by its track record for innovation, Kent Imaging maintains the highest respect for the intellectual property rights of others and intends to defend itself fully and fiercely against MolecuLight’s unfounded claims. “Kent’s Snapshot product line, including SnapshotGLO, reflects years of disciplined research, patented innovation, and an unwavering focus on clinician needs,” said Pierre Lemire, CEO, Kent Imaging. “We are confident in our intellectual property, resolute in our position, and committed to ensuring clinicians continue to have uninterrupted access to technologies that materially improve patient outcomes.” With the introduction of SnapshotGLO alongside Kent Imaging’s flagship product, SnapshotNIR, Kent is advancing diagnostic imaging through a complementary, dual-modality approach. Together, these technologies elevate both the science and clinical impact of advanced wound care, enabling earlier intervention and greater precision in treatment decisions. Kent Imaging continues to experience strong growth as it invests in ongoing research and development with the goal of delivering critical tools that help clinicians achieve better health outcomes for their patients.Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Kent Imaging is a leading innovator in advanced diagnostic imaging technology. The company designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that support real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular, and surgical specialties. Through patented technologies, Kent continues to deliver groundbreaking solutions that support healthcare systems around the world. The Snapshot product suite now includes two powerful imaging devices: SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device initially cleared by the FDA and Health Canada in 2017 and CE-marked in 2025; and SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging device that received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence demonstrating its role in enhancing clinical decision-making, while SnapshotGLO provides real-time insight into wound bioburden presence and distribution. Together, the Snapshot product family strengthens clinicians’ ability to detect, direct, and protect—promoting treatment consistency, supporting improved workflow, and contributing to better patient care worldwide.SOURCE Kent Imaging