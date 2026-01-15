MUSCATINE, Iowa

Jan. 15, 2026

the family-owned business with 100 years of experience in animal care, nutrition, and agricultural innovation, announces, a new global pet wellbeing brand offering Dual-Beneﬁt treats and supplements, designed to support healthier, happier lives for pets and the people devoted to them.Founded in 1927,has spent generations advancing animal health. WellJoy represents the next evolution of that commitment, joining a portfolio of brands that includes World's Best Cat Litterand Native

“WellJoy represents KENT WORLDWIDE‘s continued commitment to do what’s right, and the best, for our animals, applying a century of nutritional insight, research capability, and formulation expertise to the modern petcare space to create proactive pet wellbeing products that enhance the shared human-animal connection,” says Marcelo Ginestel, Vice President of Marketing Petcare, KENT WORLDWIDE™ Consumer Brands.

“WellJoy isn’t just a brand; we see it as a movement that celebrates the people who prioritize making their pets’ lives healthier and happier.”

At the core of the WellJoy range is its proprietary, a multi-layered biotic blend in every product that combines:Formulated to support the gut microbiome as the foundation for top-to-tail wellbeing, the WellJoy product range offers targeted support for popular pet needs including dental health, joint support, skin and coat health, year-round immunity, calmness, and urinary health.

“We started WellJoy by listening closely to pet parents, and scientiﬁc research that consistently pinpoints gut health as a smart way to unlock pet wellbeing on multiple levels”, says Dr. Elizabeth Flickinger, PhD, RDN, Director, Innovation & Research, KENT WORLDWIDE™ Consumer Brands of the product approach.

“Targeted ingredients matter, but they only work at their best when the gut is ready for them. The Dual-Beneﬁt approach with our GutBoost™ formulation reﬂects Kent’s long-standing commitment to innovation in pet nutrition. With WellJoy, we set out to evolve pet treats to support a proactive, healthy routine, and create supplements that are tasty as well as health-driven.”

WellJoy’s Dual-Beneﬁt treats and supplements are designed to deliverin every product: gut-ﬁrst wellbeing plus targeted functional support, in smart, simple formats to incorporate into pet owners’ daily routines. Every WellJoy product is:

“Today’s pet parents are looking beyond quick ﬁxes,” says Kimberly Gonia, Senior Brand Manager – WellJoy™, KENT WORLDWIDE™ Consumer Brands. “They want solutions that support long-term health in a way that mirrors how they care for themselves — and gut health is increasingly the focus. Scientiﬁc research shows there is merit in prioritizing the gut, and that it’s not simply a short-lived human-to-animal trend.”

Dental+: Up-close kisses means joy

Dental+ : Healthy teeth & gums means joy

Calming+: Serene moments means joy

