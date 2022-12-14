The organisers have started an investigation regarding the fall and would provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kenyan Security Guard Dies at Lusail Stadium After Unfortunate Fall. (Image: Twitter)

Doha: Heart breaking news coming from Doha that a Kenyan security guard passed away after suffering an unfortunate fall at Lusail Iconic Stadium while on duty, the tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

John Njau Kibue suffered the fall on December 10. The 24-year old was immediately attended by the medical team and was transferred to Hamad Medical Hospital’s intensive care. He passed away on Tuesday after being in the ICU for 3 days.

“We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of the medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 13 December, after being in the intensive care unit for three days,” the statement said.

“His next of kin have been informed. We send our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time”, it said.

“We will also ensure that his family receive all outstanding dues and monies owed,” the statement added.

This is not the first time, Qatar World Cup has been witnessed to such heartbreaks. Journalists Khalid al-Misslam, Roger Pearce and Grant Wahl have also died while covering the World Cup.

The organisers have started an investigation regarding the fall and would provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation.



