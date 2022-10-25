Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Kerala based Band Thaikkudam Bridge To Sue Kantara Makers For Plagiarism

Kantara: Thaikkudam Bridge, a Kerala-based music band has claimed that the ‘Kantara’ song ‘Varaha Roopam’ has “unavoidable similarities” with their song ‘Navarasam’, which they said is “a blatant infringement of copyright laws”. “The line between ‘inspired’ and ‘plagiarised’ is distinct and indisputable. Therefore, we’ll be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this,” said the band.Also Read – Kantara: Vivek Agnihotri Reviews Rishab Shetty’s Action-Thriller, Says ‘Golden Period For Indian Cinema’

Kantara is a Kannada-language action thriller film written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film stars Shetty as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (played by Kishore). Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda feature in supporting roles. Also Read – Rishab Shetty Reacts to Kantara’s Box Office Success: ‘Audiences Prefer Stories Rooted in Indian Culture’

Kantara was released on 30 September 2022 and received acclaim from critics, who praised the cast performances (particularly those of Shetty and Kishore), direction, writing, production design, cinematography, proper showcasing of the Bhoota Kola, action sequences, editing, soundtrack, and musical score. Also Read – Who Gifted Ferrari Supercar Worth Rs 4.02 Crore To Adipurush Director Om Raut?

The film is a huge commercial success and became the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022 and emerged as the third-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time.





