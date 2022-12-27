Kerala Issues Flood Warning As Mullaperiyar Dam Reached Full Capacity

Kerala issued a flood alert today as the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam reached its 142-foot limit for storage.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala issued a flood alert today as the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam reached its 142-foot limit for storage. According to district officials, the “third and final flood warning” was issued at 10 am as the reservoir’s water level reached 142 feet.
From the water level of 141.95 feet at 7 am, water level rose to full capacity in just three hours. The officials noted that while the storage capacity was 7,666 million cubic feet and the tunnel discharge was 750 cubic seconds, on average, 1,687.5 cubic seconds were brought in.
In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 63.45 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 506 cusecs and a discharge of 1,269 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,151 mcft.
The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday are as follows: Kallandhri 22.8, Pulipatti 19, Kuppanampatti 17.4, Sathaiyar dam 14.8, Thekkadi 13, Periyapatti 10.2, Ezhumalai 9.8, Kodaikanal 8.4, Mettupatti 7.6, Madurai 7.2, Melur and Thaniyamangalam 7 each, Andipatti 5.4, Marudhanadhi dam 5, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.6, Chittampatti 4.2, Uthamapalayam 2.6, Gudalur 2.4, Veerapandi and Viraganoor 2.2 each, Peranai dam 2 and Mullaperiyar dam 1.4.
Between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the 127-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam has long been a source of dispute.
Published Date: December 27, 2022 5:00 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Cricket Advisory Committee to Meet on December 30 in Mumbai
[ad_1] The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising former India cricketers Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik will be meeting...
New Year To Begin With Shivering Cold, North India To Witness Fresh Cold Wave In January
[ad_1] North India is likely to begin the new year 2023 with a fresh wave of biting cold conditions as...
Laws for Animals in India: Right to Food, Breaking Their Nest… Know Everything In The Video
[ad_1] Many states and local governments have enacted laws to protect animals and their rights, which include anti-cruelty laws that...
Karnataka: Sec 144, liquor Ban In Few Areas of Mangaluru Extended Till This Date
[ad_1] Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Sunday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.P.C in Surathkal and adjoining...
Mumbai Indians Continue to Remain India’s Most Valuable Sports Franchise
[ad_1] Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Mumbai Indians have yet again re-iterated their global stature as the most valuable...
What is Brain-Eating Amoeba? Causes, Symptoms, And Treatment of Naegleria Fowleri
[ad_1] Brain-Eating Amoeba: South Korea Registers Its First Death Case of Naegleria Fowleri Infection. Know its Causes, Symptoms And Treatment...
Average Rating