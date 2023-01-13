National

Kerala Issues Fresh Guidelines For Catering Services: Mandatory Licence, Non-Veg Mayonnaise Banned, More

As per the new rules issued by the Kerala health department for catering services, licence have been made complusory for catering services.

The Kerala government also made health card mandatory for employees as per the new guidelines. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Friday issued fresh guidelines for catering services amid safety and health concerns. As per the new rules issued by the Kerala health department for catering services in the state, licence have been made complusory for catering services and health card mandatory for employees. Meanwhile, mayonnaise made from raw eggs (non-vegetarian mayonnaise) have also been banned from use by the Kerala’s health department.

“Licence for catering services made compulsory in the state. Health card is mandatory for employees. Non-veg mayonnaise or mayonnaise made from raw eggs won’t be permitted. Pasteurised eggs can be used to make mayonnaise,” Kerala Health Minister Veena George was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kerala’s Fresh Guidelines For Catering Services – Top Points

  • Licence for catering services have been made compulsory in Kerala.
  • Health card is mandatory for employees
  • Non-veg mayonnaise or mayonnaise made from raw eggs won’t be permitted. Pasteurised eggs can be used to make mayonnaise
  • Food parcels must have a sticker mentioning the time of packing and its durability
  • All employees and staff must be trained by Food Safety department.
  • All eateries must have a health supervisor to ensure hygiene.

Brief: All catering services in Kerala will now have to follow the new guidelines isssued by the state’s health department.




Published Date: January 13, 2023 6:53 AM IST





