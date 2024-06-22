Kerala, Karnataka, Goa On Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall, Wet Spell In Delhi-NCR Too

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issues a red alert warning for heavy rains in Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa on Saturday, June 22. This forecast has put residents and authorities on high alert as they brace for potential flooding and other weather-related disruptions. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Odisha. In contrast, Uttar Pradesh has been put on a yellow alert for heatwave conditions today. The weather department further suggested that atmospheric conditions are favourable for further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by June 25.

For Delhi-NCR, the IMD has forecasted light clouds and rain for Saturday (June 22). However, temperatures are not expected to drop significantly and could rise to 44 degree Celsius in the next 3-4 days.