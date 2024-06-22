Kerala, Karnataka, Goa On Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall, Wet Spell In Delhi-NCR Too

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issues a red alert warning for heavy rains in Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa on Saturday, June 22. This forecast has put residents and authorities on high alert as they brace for potential flooding and other weather-related disruptions. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Odisha. In contrast, Uttar Pradesh has been put on a yellow alert for heatwave conditions today. The weather department further suggested that atmospheric conditions are favourable for further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by June 25.
For Delhi-NCR, the IMD has forecasted light clouds and rain for Saturday (June 22). However, temperatures are not expected to drop significantly and could rise to 44 degree Celsius in the next 3-4 days.
IMD’s press release suggested heatwaves in Uttar Pradesh during until June 24 and in Jammu from June 23 to 25. According to Met department, the impact of the Westerly Disturbance reduces in the coming days, there will be an increase in temperatures in western UP and heat wave conditions are likely to persist there till June 24.In the next two to three days, conditions seem favourable for the monsoon to cover eastern UP. For Lucknow, the Met has predicted light rain from June 23 and an increase in intensity from June 24.
