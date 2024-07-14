NationalPolitics

Kerala Laborers Get Shocked As Gold, Silver Artefacts Unearthed While Digging Rainwater Pits

Daily wage labourers unearthed gold and silver artifacts while digging a pit to collect rainwater in Kerala’s Kannur district.. The court directed the Department of Archaeology to inspect the findings.

Kannur: Daily wage laborers in Kerala’s Kannur district were shocked and surprised when they saw gold and silver hoards coming out from the one-meter-deep pit they were digging to collect rainwater. The women daily wagers, who were digging the pit at a rubber plantation, unearthed what can be called a treasure. The valuables included 13 gold lockets, 17 pearl beads, five ancient rings, four medallions (likely part of a cashew necklace), a set of earrings, and several silver coins.

The workers, feared the pit to be a landmine, informed the police about the findings. A police team reached the spot and took custody of the valuables and later on Friday produced them in district court.

In a turn of events, the Archaeology Department was mandated by the court to look into unearthed items to verify their age and provenance.

Early assessments suggest the artifacts hold a considerable historical value. Further checks are still in progress. The local people in the Kutch district of Gujarat inadvertently stumbled upon traces of an old civilization, specifically the Harappan period, during their quest for gold in February.

The discovery, which transports us back to the fascinating history of the Harappan age, has left both the archaeologists and the locals awestruck.
In the village of Lodrani, a mere 50 kilometers away from the renowned Dholavira World Heritage Site, a fortified discovery bearing a striking resemblance to the Harappan civilization of Dholavira was made, offering an intriguing twist to gold itself.





