Kerala Lottery result today 09-01-2026(soon): Suvarna Keralam SK-35 ticket number winner list, agent name
Kerala Lottery Result Today 09-01-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Suvarna Keralam SK 35 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, January 09, 2026, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Friday. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the Suvarna Keralam SK 35 Lottery Result draw on January 09, 2026, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.
Source link
Leave a Reply