Kerala Lottery result today 20-01-2026(soon): Sthree Sakthi SS-503 ticket number winner list, agent name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 20-01-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Sthree Sakthi SS 503 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, January 20, 2026, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Tuesday. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the Sthree Sakthi SS 503 Lottery Result draw on January 20, 2026, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.



