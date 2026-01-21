Kerala Lottery result today 21-01-2026(soon): Dhanalekshmi DL-36 ticket number winner list, agent name
Kerala Lottery Result Today 21-01-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Dhanalekshmi DL-36 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, January 21, 2026, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Tuesday. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the Sthree Sakthi SS 503 Lottery Result draw on January 20, 2026, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.
