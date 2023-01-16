National

Kerala Makes Face Mask Mandatory At Public Places Amid Possible COVID Surge

admin
32Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 58 Second


  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Kerala Makes Face Mask Mandatory At Public Places Amid Possible COVID Surge | Check Guidelines

Kerala Makes Face Mask Mandatory: As per the state government’s order, face masks have been made mandatory for people in all public places, workplaces and gatherings.

Karnataka Coronavirus Latest Update
The order will remain in force in all parts of the state for the next 30 days.

Kerala Coronavirus Latest News Today: Taking preventive measures against another possible COVID surge, the Kerala government on Monday night issued an order making masks compulsory in all public places. The latest COVID guidelines were issued as the state is at risk of a Covid resurgence.

Check Guidelines:

  • As per the state government’s order, face masks have been made mandatory for people in all public places, workplaces and gatherings.
  • The state government directed people to follow social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid infection.
  • The state government has asked the shops, theatres and organisers of various events to arrange sanitisers for people.
  • The order will remain in force in all parts of the state for the next 30 days.

 Corona cases:

The development comes after India reported 114 new coronavirus infections earlier in the day, while the active cases declined to 2,119, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent. In the meantime, the number of cases of XBB.1.5 variant, responsible for the rise in cases in the US, has gone up to 26 in India, according to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium data. The XBB.1.5 variants that have been found across 11 states and Union territories till now include Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal.




Published Date: January 16, 2023 8:24 PM IST



Updated Date: January 16, 2023 8:37 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories