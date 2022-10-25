Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Seat Distribution List for Private Colleges Released At cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education, Kerala has released the seat distribution list for private colleges for Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022. The candidates can check the seat matrix of MBBS/ BDS courses on the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. The candidates must note that the seat matrix has been released for self-financing Medical/Dental Colleges for the academic year 2022-23 for Government approval.Also Read – Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: BFUHS Begins Registration For MBBS, BDS Programme at bfuhs.ac.in

As per the recently released seat matrix of self-financed colleges, a total of 2400 seats are available for MBBS courses and 1620 seats are available for BDS courses in the state. Also Read – NEET UG 2022 State Counselling Schedule Released at mcc.nic.in. Round 1 Registration Begins From Oct 17

The government had examined the matter in detail and have approved the seat matrix of MBBS/BDS courses in respect of the self-financing Medical /Dental colleges for the academic year 2022-23. Also Read – NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC to Conduct 2 More Rounds For BDS, BSc Nursing Courses; Schedule Soon at mcc.nic.in

The final allotment will be published on October 26, 2022. Candidates who want to check the final allotment result can check it through the official site of KEAM or CEE Kerala.





