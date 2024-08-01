Home

Kerala Police Warns Travellers Against Dark Tourism in Wayanad. Know All About It

An all-party meeting, chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will be held in the hill district on Thursday as search and rescue operations by various agencies and armed forces continue in the landslides-hit areas here.

Wayanad: As many as 173 people have died and over 200 injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district two days ago, with the numbers expected to increase even more as rescuers unearth debris, the district administration was quoted as saying to news agency PTI on Thursday. The 173 dead include 23 children and 70 women. Meanwhile, an all-party meeting, chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will be held in the hill district on Thursday as search and rescue operations by various agencies and armed forces continue in the landslides-hit areas here.

In light of the recent disaster in Kerala, authorities have urged residents to prohibit the affected area. They’re also warning people not to indulge in any form of “dark tourism” that could potentially hinder crucial rescue efforts. Sharing a post on X(previously Twitter), Kerala Police said,” Please don’t go to disaster areas for sightseeing 🙏🏻 It will affect rescue operations Call 112 for assistance #keralapolice.”

What is Dark Tourism?

Dark tourism, often called thanatourism, involves traveling to places linked with death, tragedy, or suffering. This type of exploration has grown in popularity, as people are increasingly interested in the somber chapters of history. Sites such as old battlefields, prisons, disaster locations, and haunted spots offer a unique glimpse into grim historical events, allowing visitors to connect with the past in a meaningful, reflective manner.

People visit dark tourism sites for various reasons. Some aim to educate themselves about historical events or pay homage to those who suffered. For others, these locations provide a stark reminder of life’s fragility and prompt contemplation of mortality. Some are simply drawn by a fascination with the macabre, seeking experiences that elicit fear or unease. Each visitor’s motivation reveals a blend of curiosity, empathy, and intrigue. Despite its educational potential, dark tourism presents ethical dilemmas, particularly regarding the commercialization of tragedy.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing several people, including women and children.











