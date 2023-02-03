Home

Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023 Soon at keralapareekshabhavan.in; Know How to Download

Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023: The head of the schools can download the Kerala SSLC hall ticket 2023 by visiting the official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will soon release the admit card for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination. The head of the schools can download the Kerala SSLC hall ticket 2023 by visiting the official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in. Students are required to collect the admit card from their respective schools.

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the hall ticket.

How to Download Kerala SSLC hall ticket 2023?

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

On the homepage, click on the login section.

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

The Kerala Board Class 10 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Head of the Schools can download the Kerala SSLC admit Card 2023.

The Kerala board has released the Class 10 board exam timetable on the official website – sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Class 10 exam will begin from March 9 to March 29, 2023. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites at keralapareekshabhavan.in for the latest updates.



