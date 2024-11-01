Home

IMD weather forecast: Kerala, Tamil Nadu on high rainfall alert for next few days, Strong winds to hit Northern India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Southern states in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and their nearby regions due to a deep atmospheric circulation over the Gulf of Mannar. IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy said that this system is expected to bring significant rainfall to southern India. “Yesterday, rainfall measurements recorded 11 cm in Tamil Nadu, 6-7 cm in Kerala, and 9 cm in coastal Karnataka. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm) is likely in interior Kerala and south interior Tamil Nadu due to a deep circulation in the Gulf of Mannar area,” stated Roy, as cited by ANI.

She added, “In the rest of the country, weather will remain clear. Strong winds are expected in northern India over the next 2-3 days, with no temperature changes anticipated until November 3. After November 3, temperatures may drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius due to north-westerly winds.”

IMD Advisory

According to IMD’s regional office, the heavy rains could result in waterlogging, which may disrupt traffic and cause minor damage to some weak structures.

The IMD advised residents to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and ensure that children and pets are safely indoors. While, loose items such as timber or debris should be removed to prevent accidents.

People outdoors are advised to avoid metal structures, utility lines, trees, fences, phones, and power lines, as these can conduct electricity during thunderstorms. Additionally, individuals should stay away from windows, doors, and any corded electrical devices to stay safe.

The IMD has also issued a weather advisory for the next seven days, stating, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe on November 1, with a slight decrease afterward.”

Weather conditions in Northern India

In northern India, clear weather is expected, though strong winds will be felt across the region in the next 2-3 days. Temperatures are likely to remain stable until November 3, after which they may drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius due to north-westerly winds.

