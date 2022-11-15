Kerala Witnesses Rise in Dengue Cases, Issues Alert In These Districts

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said an alert has been issued to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts as the dengue cases were on a rise there.

Kerala Dengue Cases Latest Update: With the rise in Dengue cases in the state, the Kerala government on Tuesday issued an alert in seven districts against the spread of Dengue fever. Giving details, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said an alert has been issued to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts as the dengue cases were on a rise there.

The government has decided to observe dry day campaign every week by cleaning public places, houses and removing stagnant water, George noted.

“Other districts should also remain vigilant and engage in eliminating mosquito breeding sites,” she said in a statement.

The minister also issued directions to all district authorities to step up the dengue preventive measures as the state has been receiving monsoon rains which may lead to water logging in many places.

A high-level meeting chaired by the minister was held to review the situation in various districts.

“All districts have been asked to follow the action plan and a proper evaluation will be conducted. The cleaning fund for each ward in the local bodies must be utilised effectively,” the minister said.

Directions were issued to the local self government bodies to inspect construction sites, drainage, and other possible locations for water logging and destroy mosquito breeding sources.



