Kerala Woman Threatens To Bomb Bengaluru Airport After Missing Flight Boarding Time, Arrested
A woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened to bomb the Bengaluru International Airport during with argument with authorities for delay in boarding a flight.
New Delhi: A woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened to bomb the Bengaluru International Airport. 31-year-old Manasi Satheebainu , who hailed from Kozhikode in Kerala, reportedly threatened to blow up the airport during an argument with the authorities regarding delay to board the flight.
According to police, the incident took place on February 3 when the woman was supposed to travel from Bengaluru to Kolkata. She had booked a ticket on the 6E445 Indigo flight and had arrived at the airport for the journey.
She had started an argument while checking near gate number six with the staff of the airport. She had threatened that if she was not allowed to go inside immediately, she would plant the bomb and explode the airport.
The accused woman also created a ruckus as she shouted that a bomb has been planted at the airport and the passengers must return to save their lives. The security staff took her into custody and handed over to the police.
Sandeep Singh, a CISF official, lodged a complaint against the accused woman under IPC Sections 505, 323 and 353. The woman has now been sent to judicial custody for 11 days
Published Date: February 6, 2023 6:28 PM IST
