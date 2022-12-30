Elin Electronics IPO was attractively priced compared to its peers, said market analysts, adding that however, the company is operating in a highly competitive market.
New Delhi: The IPO listing date on electronics manufacturing services provider Elin Electronics has been fixed for Friday, December 30, 2022. “Effective from Friday, December 30, 2022, the equity shares of Elin Electronics Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ group of securities,” according to BSE website.
ELIN ELECTRONICS IPO: KEY THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND
- The shares of Elin Electronics will become available for trade on BSE and NSE in a special pre-opening session on Friday morning deals.
- Elin Electronics IPO was attractively priced compared to its peers, said market analysts, adding that however, the company is operating in a highly competitive market.
- Elin Electronics’ IPO was subscribed 3.09 times, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) putting in applications for 4.51 times the allotted quota, high networth individuals (HNIs) 3.29 times, and retail investors 2.2 times.
- According to grey market analysts, Elin Electronics will be having a listing in the secondary market. Elin’s shares are being traded at around 2 per cent discount from the issue price of Rs 247, as per analysts.
Published Date: December 30, 2022 9:32 AM IST
Updated Date: December 30, 2022 9:32 AM IST
