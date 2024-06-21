Home

Khalistani Sympathisers Hold ‘Citizens Court’, Torch PM Modi’s Effigy In Canada; India Lodges Protest

India’s protest came a day after the Canadian Parliament observed a “moment of silence” in the memory of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year.

Khalistani sympathisers stage a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London. (File Photo/ANI)

India has lodged a protest with Canada after Khalistani separatists held a “citizens court” and set afire an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the Indian consulate in Vancouver, officials said Friday, adding that New Delhi has issued note verbale or diplomatic note to the Canadian high commission conveying its serious objection to the latest actions by the Khalistani elements.

A PTI report, citing “authoritative sources”, said that in the in the note, which was issued on Thursday, India also communicated to the high commission its anguish over the space being given to the Khalistani separatists in Canada by the Justin Trudeau government.

Amidst the backdrop of strained India-Canada ties, PM Modi held a brief conversation with his Canadian conversation on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy’s Apulia on June 14.

The relations between the two countries came under severe strain following Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s killing, a claim rejected as “completely absurd” by New Delhi.

India has repeatedly maintained that the key issue between the two nations is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

Last week, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said India’s main issue with Canada continues to be the political space that Ottawa provides to anti-India elements which advocate extremism and violence. Kwatra said India has repeatedly conveyed its “deep concerns” to Canada and New Delhi expects Ottawa to take strong action against those elements.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18 last year. The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

