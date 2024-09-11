Home

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun backs Rahul Gandhi’s threat to Sikhs in India statement

“Rahul’s statement on ‘existential threat to Sikhs in India’ is not only bold and pioneering but is also firmly grounded in the factual history of what Sikhs have been facing under successive regime in India since 1947 and also corroborates SFJ’s stance on the justification for Punjab Independence Referendum to establish Sikh homeland Khalistan,” said Gurpatwant Pannun said in a statement on X.

Khalistani terror group the Sikh For Justice (SFJ) backed Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s statement about religious freedom of Sikhs in India.

“The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That’s what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions,” said Gandhi, who is on a four-day visit to the US, which began on September 7.

BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri hit out at Rahul Gandhi and said: “Rahul Gandhi, of late, has been making statements on sensitive issues, which involve our national identity, unity, the strength of our unity and diversity”. “I think he is trying to set a new kind of narrative which I think is a dangerous narrative,” he said.

"I think this is far more sinister because Rahul Gandhi was trying to spread a false narrative while speaking in front of those, who belong to my community and are trying to eke out a living in the US with hard work and honesty. Because they do not have much connection with the country (India)," he added.












