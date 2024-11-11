NationalPolitics

Khalistani terrorist Pannu threatens to blow up Ayodhya Ram Temple

New Delhi: Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened to blow up the Ayodhya Ram Temple. In a video, he said that “there will be violence in Ayodhya”, and “he will shake the foundation of Hindutva ideology”.

“We will shake the foundations of Ayodhya, birthplace of the violent Hindutva ideology”, said Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit leader Pannun.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued threats to other Hindu temples as well. He released a video in which he warned of an attack on November 16 and 17.


