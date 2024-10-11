Khalistani terrorist Pannun releases inflammatory video, watch

Home

(Image: X/@Sputnik_India)

New Delhi: Khalistani terrorist and the general counsel of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has once again issued threats against India. Pannun has released a video in which he is seen declaring plans to start “independence movements” in states outside Punjab like Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Kashmir and to “Balkanise the Union of India”.

The video shows Pannun with a big electronic board that shows the transition “2024 ONE India” to “2047 NONE India”.

Watch The Video Here

⚡️KHALISTANI RADICAL THREATENS TO ‘BALKANISE 🇮🇳 INDIA’ 👇#GurpatwantSinghPannun, wanted in India on terror charges, vows to turn “ONE India” in 2024 into “NONE India” by 2047 by carving out Punjab, J&K, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland. भारत में आतंकवाद के आरोपों के लिए वांटेड… pic.twitter.com/z7Qt6LAvyi — Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) October 11, 2024

The video has been posted on X by Sputnik India @Sputnik_India with the caption: “⚡️KHALISTANI RADICAL THREATENS TO ‘BALKANISE 🇮🇳 INDIA’ 👇#GurpatwantSinghPannun, wanted in India on terror charges, vows to turn “ONE India” in 2024 into “NONE India” by 2047 by carving out Punjab, J&K, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland. भारत में आतंकवाद के आरोपों के लिए वांटेड गुरपतवंत सिंह पन्नू ने पंजाब, जम्मू-कश्मीर, असम, मणिपुर और नागालैंड को अलग करके 2024 के “एक भारत” को 2047 तक खत्म करने की कसम खाई है।“

The video is said to be made in response to the declaration made by Canada’s deputy minister for foreign affairs, David Morrison where he said that Canada’s policy was clear in supporting India’s territorial integrity, emphasising the concept of “One India”. These remarks were made during a public hearing in Ottawa as part of the Canadian foreign interference commission earlier in October.

Pannun also claimed that the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh is the “territory of China” as he exhorted Chinese President Xi Jinping to claim it back.

“Now is the time to order the Chinese army to take Arunachal Pradesh back,” says Pannun in the video.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was declared a terrorist by India in 2020 for promoting secessionist activities.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun released a 90-second video apparently addressing PM Modi and threatening Indo-American citizens.

“Please take your Indo-Americans back to India. All those who planned and funded the event are followers of Modi’s Hindutva ideology,” he said in the video message.











