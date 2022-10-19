Kharge Vs Tharoor: Congress to Get New President Today, Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Congress Presidential Poll Results LIVE: The Congress party is all set to get a new president today as the nation will witness a non-Gandhi occupying the top post after almost 24 years. The counting of votes for electing the new president began at 10 am on Wednesday in the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi. Ahead of the counting of votes, all the ballot papers will be mixed in an effort to not know how many ballots the two candidates — Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor — received from a particular state. The results are expected to be announced later in the day once the counting process is completed. Since 1998, Sonia Gandhi has been the President, while Rahul Gandhi also occupied the post for a brief period and resigned following the 2019 poll debacle. The first challenge before the new President would be to resolve the ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan Congress.Also Read – Congress Presidential Elections: How Is Party President Elected?

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON CONGRESS PRESIDENTIAL POLL RESULTS