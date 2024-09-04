Home

News

Wrestlers’ Protest Was ‘Politically Motivated’: Khattar’s BIG Claim After Punia, Phogat Meet Rahul

Olympians Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday with reports citing sources claiming that the star wrestlers are likely to contest the upcoming Haryana assembly polls on the party’s ticket.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia meet with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday claimed that last year’s wrestlers’ protest was “politically motivated”, hours after star wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia met Rahul Gandhi amid speculations that the duo are likely to contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls on a Congress ticket.

“I think our athletes got trapped in a political maze during the protests. What started back then is reaching its climax now. The wrestlers’ protests were politically motivated,” the former Haryana chief minister told news agency ANI.

Khattar also claimed that there is “nexus” between the Congress and those who organised the wrestlers’ protest.

#WATCH | Haryana polls | Union Minister ML Khattar says, “I think our athletes got trapped in a political maze at that time (wrestlers’ protest). It is reaching its climax today, the same people are urging Congress for a ticket. It means that the entire matter was political…” pic.twitter.com/6y0rJgDSYq — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2024

“These people (wrestlers) are seeking a ticket from the Congress. This means that there is a nexus. If it wasn’t clear then, it is absolutely clear now,” the BJP MP said.

Punia, Phogat meet Rahul

Earlier in the day, Olympians Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi with reports citing sources claiming that the star wrestlers are likely to contest the upcoming Haryana assembly polls on the party’s ticket.

A PTI report citing sources, said deliberations are underway finalise the seats for the two wrestlers with Julana and Badli seats under consideration for Phogat and Punia respectively.

The Congress put out a photograph of Gandhi with Phogat and Punia on its official X handle.

Punia, Phogat to contest Haryana polls?

Asked whether Phogat and Punia could contest on a Congress ticket, AICC general secretary in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria said there is a possibility and it would become clear by Thursday or Friday.

Punia is a Tokyo Games bronze medallist, while Phogat became the first woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final, the stage where she was disqualified after being found over weight by about 100 gm in her 50-kg category weigh-in. She subsequently announced her retirement from the sport.

The Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) has cleared the names of candidates for 66 seats out of 90 till Tuesday.

Punia and Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.

The Congress and AAP are engaged in seat-sharing talks for the Haryana Assembly polls with hard bargaining from both sides.

Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies)











