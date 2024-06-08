Khazana and Hungama announce the 7th edition of Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt

Khazana – A Festival of Ghazals, the most prestigious festival of Ghazals celebrated every year and Hungama Artist Aloud, a digital platform that supports and promotes independent content, have once again announced Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt for budding artists from around the world. The 7th edition of the talent hunt will allow Ghazal artists to participate in the contest, and see ghazal maestros such as Anup Jalota, Talat Aziz, Rekha Bhardwaj, Sudeep Banerji and Penaz Masani reprise their roles as judges.

To participate, contestants will need to upload videos of them singing ghazals on https://www.artistaloud.com/khazana2024/ by 21st June 2024. This will be followed by a jury meet post which 20 shortlisted candidates will perform live at the Hungama office Kurla, Mumbai.

Khazana is an annual concert celebrating the art of ghazals. It was founded by legendary Gazal singer Pankaj Udhas two decades ago. It is the most prestigious and sought after annual festival presented in Mumbai every year.

Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt, India’s first and only talent hunt for Ghazal singers, was launched six years ago by Hungama and Khazana. The 7th edition of the Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt has again created the opportunity for the talented Ghazal singers to sing at the next Khazana in 26th and 27th July this year.

Making for a fitting finale, the competition will culminate with its 2 winners performing alongside the Ghazal mentioned above legends at ‘Khazana – A Festival of Ghazals’ later on 26th and 27th July 2024 in Mumbai.

Sharing his thoughts about the talent hunt, legendary artist Anup Jalota said, “It brings me great joy to be a part of Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt for its 7th edition. As the years go by, we see more and more fresh talent participating in the talent hunt. Through this association of Khazana and Hungama Artist Aloud.”

Ghazal maestro Talat Aziz said, “We once again look to inspire budding young talent from all over the world to come forward and showcase their talent and love for Ghazals. The Khazana Festival Initiated by me and my dear friends Pankaj Udhas & Anup Jalota at a casual meet in 2002 was then carried forward by Pankaj and his team led by his daughter Nayaab with love and has successfully completed 22 years making this Festival an iconic one. Now all efforts are on into taking this rich tradition of Ghazals forward. The talent hunt has become an integral part of this Festival since the last seven years.”

Speaking about the talent hunt, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “We are delighted to extend our long-standing association with Khazana for the 7th edition of the Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt. Right from the first edition, the talent hunt has celebrated the sheer brilliance of Ghazals and seen aspiring singers showcase their impeccable passion for them on a grand scale. Over the past five years, we’ve garnered an overwhelming response with more than 10,000+ participants from over 170 cities around the world. We are certain that performances of such talented Ghazal singers will inspire artists across the globe and give them the motivation they need to explore their talent further.”

Khazana – A Festival of Ghazals was founded by legendary ghazal singer and President, Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust, Pankaj Udhas, and Y.K. Sapru, Chairman and CEO, Founder Director, Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) with the support of ghazal maestros and Anup Jalota and Talat Aziz in 2002. In its 23rd year, Khazana has excelled in preserving and promoting the exquisite art of ghazal singing by giving a platform to both new and established ghazal singers. All proceeds from the festival go to the Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust (PATUT) and Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA).