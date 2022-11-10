Thursday, November 10, 2022
HomeNationalKiara Advani is Your Shimmer Goddess in a Sexy Red One-Shoulder Dress...
National

Kiara Advani is Your Shimmer Goddess in a Sexy Red One-Shoulder Dress With Dramatic Floor-Length Train

admin
By admin
0
64


Kiara Advani never fails to impress the fashion police with her sartorial picks. The glam queen turned up the heat in a red dress covered in mirrors in viral pictures. The actress who consistently pulls off every look—from glamorous party appearances to seductive party looks—did it again. Kiara Advani decked up in a stunning red minidress with a low hem and a floor-length train. Her one-shouldered red dress was covered in mirrors.

Kiara Advani red shimmery dress

Kiara Advani dazzles in a sexy red shimmery dress

Kiara Advani viral pics

Kiara Advani made heads turn in viral pics

Kiara accentuated her sexy red look with clip-on earrings and a chic high ponytail. The Shershaah actress, who always keeps her best foot forward, has taken the internet by storm with her sexy red dress. The glam queen wore the red dazzling outfit from Atelier Zuhra and was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.





Source link

Previous article
Man, Escaping Police In Rape Case Ramps Into Security Guard Of Noida Society Clip Emerges
Next article
‘Tis the season for smart homes with Philips Hue’s Festavia smart string lights
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Kiara Advani is Your Shimmer Goddess in a Sexy Red One-Shoulder Dress With Dramatic Floor-Length Train

admin
By admin
0
64


Kiara Advani never fails to impress the fashion police with her sartorial picks. The glam queen turned up the heat in a red dress covered in mirrors in viral pictures. The actress who consistently pulls off every look—from glamorous party appearances to seductive party looks—did it again. Kiara Advani decked up in a stunning red minidress with a low hem and a floor-length train. Her one-shouldered red dress was covered in mirrors.

Kiara Advani red shimmery dress

Kiara Advani dazzles in a sexy red shimmery dress

Kiara Advani viral pics

Kiara Advani made heads turn in viral pics

Kiara accentuated her sexy red look with clip-on earrings and a chic high ponytail. The Shershaah actress, who always keeps her best foot forward, has taken the internet by storm with her sexy red dress. The glam queen wore the red dazzling outfit from Atelier Zuhra and was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.





Source link

Previous article
Man, Escaping Police In Rape Case Ramps Into Security Guard Of Noida Society Clip Emerges
Next article
‘Tis the season for smart homes with Philips Hue’s Festavia smart string lights
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677