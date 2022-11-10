Kiara Advani is Your Shimmer Goddess in a Sexy Red One-Shoulder Dress With Dramatic Floor-Length Train





Kiara Advani never fails to impress the fashion police with her sartorial picks. The glam queen turned up the heat in a red dress covered in mirrors in viral pictures. The actress who consistently pulls off every look—from glamorous party appearances to seductive party looks—did it again. Kiara Advani decked up in a stunning red minidress with a low hem and a floor-length train. Her one-shouldered red dress was covered in mirrors.

Kiara accentuated her sexy red look with clip-on earrings and a chic high ponytail. The Shershaah actress, who always keeps her best foot forward, has taken the internet by storm with her sexy red dress. The glam queen wore the red dazzling outfit from Atelier Zuhra and was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.









