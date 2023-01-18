National

Kiara Advani -Sidharth Malhotra Get Cosy Infront of Paps at Mission Majnu Screening, Watch Viral Clip

Kiara Advani turned pink as she blushed looking at Sidharth Malhotra when he hugged her in front of paps

Bollywood love birds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are reportedly dating, recently attended the special screening of Mission Majnu in Mumbai. The rumored couple was also papped outside the venue and you won’t believe how shy Kiara and Sidharth looked. As the two stood next to each other, they hugged and got cosy in front of the media persons. Kiara turned pink as she blushed looking at Sidharth.

In the viral clip, Sidharth Malhotra touched Kiara Advani’s back at the Mission Majnu screening. Kiara wore a white plunging neckline sleeveless top with matching pants. She carried a golden Prada bag. On the other hand, Sidharth wore a dark blue jacket with a matching pair of pants.

Watch Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani’s cute moments from Mission Majnu screening

Kiara Advani on Monday, celebrated her lover Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday. She shared a candid photo with him from one of their trips together, and wrote, “Whatcha lookin at birthday boy,” followed by emojis of a cake, monkey, and heart-eyes emojis.




Published Date: January 18, 2023 2:56 PM IST



Updated Date: January 18, 2023 2:58 PM IST





