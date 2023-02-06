National

Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Live Updates: Couple Pheras to Take Place on February 7; Haldi Today

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani’s Wedding: Shershah Producer sends message for the couple | While speaking to ETimes, Shabbir Boxwala said, “Sid and Kiara are amazing people. I am elated that the reel life couple from ‘Shershaah’ are getting married in real life”.





