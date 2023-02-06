National

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Memes SidKiara Fans Flood Internet With Hilarious Reactions Ahead of D-Day

Kiara-Sidharth Wedding Memes: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot in the presence of their loved ones. The couple’s big fat Indian wedding will reportedly take place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, during the first week of February. According to reports, Sidharth and Kiara are making every effort to arrange a traditional Punjabi lavish wedding. Their fans are eagerly awaiting their photos, viral videos from inside the wedding festivities and much more. As their fans wait for the bride and groom’s first look, they have flooded social media with countless wedding memes.

Every big celeb wedding like that of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt invited memes and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani are no exception.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani created sparks with their chemistry in Shershaah on several screens. The adorable duo won hearts with several romantic reels and BTS videos during and post their shoot.




Published Date: February 6, 2023 11:05 AM IST







