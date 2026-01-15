Health-E Commerce® parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, gets your New Year’s health resolutions off to a strong start with a list of 2025’s most-loved products–just in time for the March 15 grace period deadlineDALLAS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — It’s the end of Week 2 for 2026 resolutions, and if you’re not on track with your goals or are feeling your reserve start to slip, it might be time to re-energize your routine by using tax-free FSA (flexible spending account) and HSA (health savings account) funds to purchase the most-loved products of 2025 from FSA Store® and HSA Store®. To keep individuals and families inspired and supported in their health goals, Health-E Commerce® has released its definitive list of the Top 25 Products of 2025, based on shopping trends. In addition to keeping consumers focused on their goals, this information is important for FSA users who have a March 15 grace period spending deadline.
- Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro – Named Forbes “Most-loved by Editors” and an Allure “Best of Beauty” award winner, the Dr. Dennis Gross mask delivers powerful red and blue light therapy to clear acne and improve your skin, right at home.
- Full Body Circulation Plate – Caring Mill™ by Aura – A full-body recovery boost that improves circulation, supports lymphatic drainage, and helps melt away muscle and joint pain.
- Full Body Analysis Scale – Caring Mill™ by Aura – A smart scale that delivers key data right to your phone, including weight, body fat rate, body water, body age, body mass index (BMI), muscle mass, bone mass, body balance, basal metabolic rate (BMR), visceral fat, and protein.
- Arch Foot Massager Hub – Caring Mill™ by Aura – Ergonomically designed for tired, aching feet. Pick your intensity level and massage mode, and add soothing heat to achieve your optimal comfort.
- Chirp Contour Decompression Table – Professional-grade decompression table in the comfort of your home. Get relief from back, neck, and shoulder pain by combining the benefits of spinal traction, massage therapy, and heat therapy.
- Revive Heated Massage Gun – Caring Mill™ by Aura – Enjoy state-of-the-art heat and percussion therapy to target and heal pain points at home or on the go.
- Ease Migraine & Eye Reliever with Compression & Heat – Caring Mill™ by Aura – Target pressure points that cause headaches and eye strain with oscillating pressure, heat, and rhythmic percussion massage. A drug-free way to relieve headache pain.
- Chirp Halo Wireless Muscle Stimulator, 2 ct. – Treat back, shoulder, leg, and arm pain anytime, anywhere. Wireless and easy to set up, with six pre-programmed treatment modes and a mobile app to track and manage your treatments.
- HyperIce Normatec 3 Leg Compression Package – Enjoy a restorative massage that uses dynamic air compression to relieve pain and help you feel refreshed faster.
- Orbit Step Therapy – Caring Mill™ by Aura – Relieve foot pain, enhance lower body strength, and improve mobility with this smart therapy device that uses rhythmic motion and compression to support recovery.
- Bask Infrared Full Body Heat Wrap – Caring Mill™ by Aura – Feel the healing power of heat with this premium, infrared heated body wrap that alleviates muscle pain and fatigue, while promoting circulation.
- Zyrtec Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Relief Tablets – Say “goodbye” to itchy eyes, runny nose, and sinus congestion and get fast, 24-hour relief from indoor and outdoor allergy symptoms with this shopper favorite.
- Mighty Patch Original Acne Treatment Patches – Allure’s “Best of Beauty” winner for Best Acne Treatment (2024 & 2025), Mighty Patch is a shopper favorite that helps shrink whiteheads overnight.
- Illumine Ultrasonic Gum-Health Scaler – Caring Mill™ by Aura – Brings professional-grade dental care into the comfort of your home, while preventing gum disease and maintaining overall oral health.
- WHOOP Life Wearable Health & Activity Tracker – Serious technology for serious wellness goals. WHOOP continuously monitors your biometrics and unique physiology, including sleep, stress, VO2 max, blood pressure, and heart health metrics.
- Revive Ultra Massage Gun – Caring Mill™ by Aura – Top-of-the-line massage gun technology that combines powerful pain relief and recovery support with easy-to-use customization settings.
- Cure Hydrating Electrolyte Drink Mix Pouches – Prevent dehydration while traveling or rehydrate after a workout with coconut water and pink Himalayan salt that help replenish water, electrolytes, and energy.
- Sharper Image Calming Heat Massaging Weighted Heating Pad – The benefit of a weighted blanket coupled with soothing heat therapy to deliver relief from pain while relieving anxiety.
- Tylenol Extra Strength Rapid Release Gels – Update your medicine cabinet with this go-to medication to relieve pain and manage fevers.
- Palm Hand Therapy Device – Caring Mill™ by Aura – Whether you’re struggling with arthritis or muscle fatigue, this powerful combination of heat and air compression delivers immersive relief so you can get back to the things you love.
- Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen, SPF 50 – “Allure’s 2025 “Readers’ Choice Award” winner for Favorite Sunscreen, this invisible, weightless, and oil-free sunscreen protects and soothes skin.
- Ember Arthritis & Pain Therapy Massager – Caring Mill™ by Aura – Whether you’re recovering from an intense workout or looking for relief from stiff joints and muscles, the customizable heat and vibration settings in this device can get you moving again.
- HarmonyHeat Leg Revival System – Caring Mill™ by Aura – Harness the power of air compression technology and deep heat therapy to relieve leg pain and improve circulation.
- Navage Saline Nasal Irrigation Deluxe Kit – Feeling stuffed up? Relieve sinus congestion from allergies, sinusitis, the common cold, dry air, and more with this portable, easy-to-use device.
- Aveeno Eczema Therapy Daily Moisturizing Cream – Eliminate discomfort and feel better about your skin by managing eczema and keeping your skin’s moisture levels intact.
