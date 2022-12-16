Kili And Neema Paul Dance To Patli Kamariya Mori, Netizens Say Hai Hai Hai

Desi netizens found the reel hilarious and loved seeing their favourite foreign influencers get on the trend.

KILI AND NEEMA PAUL DANCING TO PATLI KAMARIYA MORI

Viral Video Today: Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul, who became a viral sensation by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs, is back with another video. His latest Instagram reel features him and his sister Neema lip-syncing and dancing to a song that is a huge Instagram trend right now. While scrolling on reels these days, it is almost impossible to miss various funny versions of the song ‘Patli Kamariya Mori Haye Haye Haye’.

Kili shared the Instagram reel with the following caption, “Trend. I couldn’t shake it”. The video has gone crazy viral with over 34 million views and 2.5 million likes. In the video, the siblings are seen wearing traditional Masaai clothing, as they lip-sync and dance to the trending song.

As Kili began the song by lip-syncing, his sister started dancing to the lyrics ‘Patli Kamaria Mori’. Kili then put all his energy into doing the ‘Haye Haye’ steps. Desi netizens found the reel hilarious and loved seeing their favourite foreign influencers get on the trend. “Hi…Hi…Hi,” an Instagram user commented. “You’re so legend,” another user commented.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF KILI AND NEEMA PAUL DANCING TO PATLI KAMARIYA MORI:

Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The viral sensation has gained a huge fan following in India as he keeps sharing videos of himself lip-syncing and dancing to popular and trending Indian songs.



