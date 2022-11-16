Wednesday, November 16, 2022
HomeNationalKili Paul Sings Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Desi Netizens Say Kya...
National

Kili Paul Sings Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Desi Netizens Say Kya Baat Hai. Watch Viral Video

admin
By admin
0
63


In his latest reel, Kili could be seen singing Raj Kapoor’s iconic song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

VIRAL VIDEO OF KILI PAUL SINGING JEENA ISI KA NAAM HAI
VIRAL VIDEO OF KILI PAUL SINGING JEENA ISI KA NAAM HAI

Viral Video Today: Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul who’s been ruling the internet for quite some time now, is back with another entertaining video. The viral sensation has gained a huge fan following in India as he keeps sharing videos of himself lip-syncing and dancing to popular and trending Indian songs.

Dressed in his traditional Masaai clothing like always, Kili can be seen not just lip-syncing another famous Bollywood song but singing it in his own voice. Recently, he shared a video where the influencer revealed his real voice in front of his 4.4 million followers for the first time by singing the song ‘Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai’ from the hit film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Since then, Kili has been singing covers of Punjabi songs in several videos, other than his lip sync and dance reels. In his latest reel, Kili could be seen singing Raj Kapoor’s iconic song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. “Back to the old time, when life had a meaning. Enjoy,” he captioned the post. He sang the lyrics of the song in a soothing and adorable voice. The social media sensation did his best to pronounce the lyrics right and even tried to hit all the notes like a pro. The reel has received over 1.1 million views and 141k likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF KILI PAUL SINGING JEENA ISI KA NAAM HAI HERE:

Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 11:01 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
LIVE Krishna Mahesh Babu’s Father Funeral Heartbreaking Pics: Namrata Shirodkar And Kids Break Down During Antim Darshan
Next article
Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai? Man Kills Girlfriend After She Refuses to Leave Husband Later Ends Life on Facebook Live
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

National

Kili Paul Sings Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Desi Netizens Say Kya Baat Hai. Watch Viral Video

admin
By admin
0
63


In his latest reel, Kili could be seen singing Raj Kapoor’s iconic song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

VIRAL VIDEO OF KILI PAUL SINGING JEENA ISI KA NAAM HAI
VIRAL VIDEO OF KILI PAUL SINGING JEENA ISI KA NAAM HAI

Viral Video Today: Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul who’s been ruling the internet for quite some time now, is back with another entertaining video. The viral sensation has gained a huge fan following in India as he keeps sharing videos of himself lip-syncing and dancing to popular and trending Indian songs.

Dressed in his traditional Masaai clothing like always, Kili can be seen not just lip-syncing another famous Bollywood song but singing it in his own voice. Recently, he shared a video where the influencer revealed his real voice in front of his 4.4 million followers for the first time by singing the song ‘Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai’ from the hit film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Since then, Kili has been singing covers of Punjabi songs in several videos, other than his lip sync and dance reels. In his latest reel, Kili could be seen singing Raj Kapoor’s iconic song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. “Back to the old time, when life had a meaning. Enjoy,” he captioned the post. He sang the lyrics of the song in a soothing and adorable voice. The social media sensation did his best to pronounce the lyrics right and even tried to hit all the notes like a pro. The reel has received over 1.1 million views and 141k likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF KILI PAUL SINGING JEENA ISI KA NAAM HAI HERE:

Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 11:01 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
LIVE Krishna Mahesh Babu’s Father Funeral Heartbreaking Pics: Namrata Shirodkar And Kids Break Down During Antim Darshan
Next article
Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai? Man Kills Girlfriend After She Refuses to Leave Husband Later Ends Life on Facebook Live
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677