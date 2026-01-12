Kim Kardashian is diagnosed with a brain aneurysm due to stress after her divorce from Kanye West; doctors explain the link and prevention tips. Read inside.They say the real wealth of a person is their health, and we cannot agree more. However, in the current lifestyle of today, stress has become an inevitable part. Stress not only affects the mental health of an individual, but it also takes a serious toll on the physical health, especially the brain and heart. One such example of this was revealed when Kim Kardashian said on her reality show that she had been diagnosed with
“a little brain aneurysm.” Soon, this news caused a buzz, and it stirred concern across the internet. The 45-year-old star also said that her doctors linked it to the stress she faced during her divorce from rapper Kanye West. Soon after this conversation, the debate on whether stress can really trigger a brain aneurysm started doing the rounds.
What exactly is a brain aneurysm?A brain aneurysm is described as a balloon-like bulge that forms on a weak spot in a blood vessel in the brain. As time evolves, this weak area can expand and, if it bursts, cause a brain hemorrhage, a life-threatening emergency. Speaking about this, Dr Dhruv Chaturvedi, Director of Neurosurgery, PSRI Hospital, Delhi, said, “In India, though figures vary, about 2 to 5% of adults may have an unruptured brain aneurysm. Most remain unaware until symptoms appear or the condition is discovered during a scan for another reason.”
Does stress play a role?Speaking on whether stress can directly cause a brain aneurysm, Dr Doctor said that while it cannot directly cause it, it can worsen the risk. “Both chronic and sudden stress can raise BP and release hormones like adrenaline, which put strain on already weak vessels. A sudden surge of anger, fear or physical exertion can trigger a rupture if an aneurysm exists,” says Dr Chaturvedi. He also said that people living under constant stress, working long hours, and sleeping less are more vulnerable.
Early signs of a brain aneurysm?According to Dr Abhas Kumar, Consultant Neurologist, RJN Apollo Spectra Hospital, Gwalior, “Some people experience what we call a sentinel headache, the worst headache of their life. Others may develop double vision, neck pain, or weakness in the limbs.” He warns that if these symptoms appear suddenly, quick medical attention is vital.
Stress management tipsAs per experts, the right way to manage stress can be done through some lifestyle changes like deep breathing, meditation, yoga, and regular exercise can help control blood pressure and balance stress hormones. “Even brain exercises like puzzles, chess, or sudoku can support cognitive and vascular health,” says Dr Abhas. Staying hydrated, limiting caffeine, following a balanced diet, and getting enough sleep all contribute to a healthier brain and heart.
