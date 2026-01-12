Home

Kim Kardashians post-divorce stress led to brain aneurysm? Doctors explain the link and prevention tips

Kim Kardashian is diagnosed with a brain aneurysm due to stress after her divorce from Kanye West; doctors explain the link and prevention tips. Read inside.

Kim Kardashian’s post-divorce stress led to brain aneurysm? Doctors explain the link and prevention tips

What exactly is a brain aneurysm?

Does stress play a role?

Early signs of a brain aneurysm?

Stress management tips

They say the real wealth of a person is their health, and we cannot agree more. However, in the current lifestyle of today, stress has become an inevitable part. Stress not only affects the mental health of an individual, but it also takes a serious toll on the physical health, especially the brain and heart. One such example of this was revealed when Kim Kardashian said on her reality show that she had been diagnosed with“a little brain aneurysm.” Soon, this news caused a buzz, and it stirred concern across the internet. The 45-year-old star also said that her doctors linked it to the stress she faced during her divorce from rapper Kanye West. Soon after this conversation, the debate on whether stress can really trigger a brain aneurysm started doing the rounds.A brain aneurysm is described as a balloon-like bulge that forms on a weak spot in a blood vessel in the brain. As time evolves, this weak area can expand and, if it bursts, cause a brain hemorrhage, a life-threatening emergency. Speaking about this, Dr Dhruv Chaturvedi, Director of Neurosurgery, PSRI Hospital, Delhi, said, “In India, though figures vary, about 2 to 5% of adults may have an unruptured brain aneurysm. Most remain unaware until symptoms appear or the condition is discovered during a scan for another reason.”He further added, “Some people are born with fragile blood vessel walls, which can make them prone to aneurysms later in life. Others may develop them gradually due to lifestyle and health factors such as high blood pressure, smoking, heavy alcohol use or atherosclerosis. Natural ageing also weakens blood vessel walls.”Speaking on whether stress can directly cause a brain aneurysm, Dr Doctor said that while it cannot directly cause it, it can worsen the risk. “Both chronic and sudden stress can raise BP and release hormones like adrenaline, which put strain on already weak vessels. A sudden surge of anger, fear or physical exertion can trigger a rupture if an aneurysm exists,” says Dr Chaturvedi. He also said that people living under constant stress, working long hours, and sleeping less are more vulnerable.According to Dr Abhas Kumar, Consultant Neurologist, RJN Apollo Spectra Hospital, Gwalior, “Some people experience what we call a sentinel headache, the worst headache of their life. Others may develop double vision, neck pain, or weakness in the limbs.” He warns that if these symptoms appear suddenly, quick medical attention is vital.As per experts, the right way to manage stress can be done through some lifestyle changes like deep breathing, meditation, yoga, and regular exercise can help control blood pressure and balance stress hormones. “Even brain exercises like puzzles, chess, or sudoku can support cognitive and vascular health,” says Dr Abhas. Staying hydrated, limiting caffeine, following a balanced diet, and getting enough sleep all contribute to a healthier brain and heart.