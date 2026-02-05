BRISTOL, Tenn.

Feb. 5, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — Kingsway Pharmaceuticals, LLC announced today that it has officially acquired the Lobe Miraclebrand from CCA Industries, Inc., marking a significant step in the company’s continued expansion within the consumer healthcare space. This purchase strengthens Kingsway’s portfolio of trusted, practical solutions designed to support everyday wellness needs. Lobe Miracle, a longstanding and well‑regarded product created to improve earlobe comfort and appearance, will transition under Kingsway’s ownership effective immediately. “For years, Lobe Miraclehas helped people feel confident and comfortable, and we’re proud to carry that purpose forward,” said. “We see tremendous opportunity to expand awareness of this unique product, elevate its presence in the marketplace, and introduce it to new consumers who will benefit from it.” CCA Industries expressed full support for the transition, noting Kingsway’s commitment to intentional brand stewardship and seamless integration into its product lineup. “Kingsway Pharmaceuticals has demonstrated a strong vision for the future of Lobe Miracle,” said“We are confident the brand will continue to thrive under their leadership and reach even greater potential in its next chapter.” This acquisition underscores Kingsway Pharmaceuticals’ dedication to delivering accessible, meaningful, and consumer‑focused healthcare solutions nationwide.Kingsway Pharmaceuticals is a Tennessee‑based healthcare company focused on developing and marketing trusted consumer wellness products. With a growing portfolio that spans personal care, OTC solutions, and everyday health essentials, Kingsway is dedicated to delivering products that improve comfort, confidence, and quality of life for consumers nationwide. In 2023, Kingsway Pharmaceuticals purchased the Bikini Zone® brand from CCA Industries, and has sense seen a 30+% lift across the brand. Then, in 2025, Kingsway Pharmaceuticals acquired a strategic minority stake in CIGA Healthcare, a global diagnostics innovator.CCA Industries, Inc. is a long‑established consumer products company known for developing, marketing, and distributing a range of personal care, beauty, and wellness brands. With decades of experience and a strong commitment to product quality, CCA Industries has built a diverse portfolio trusted by consumers across the U.S. and internationally.SOURCE Kingsway Pharmaceuticals