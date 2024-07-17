Kiran Bedi Unveils Eveready’s Siren Torch with Safety Alarm; An Innovation Empowering Women’s Safety

A market disruptor, Eveready’s Siren Torch is a revolutionary product, that can emit a powerful 100dbA safety alarm while flashing, when its attached key chain in pulled, allowing the user in distress situations to alert passers-by and seek help.

Evereadys #AwaazUthaneyKaPower campaign, to promote the awareness of this new Siren Torch, is driven by deaf and verbally challenged women, aiming to empower women and people at large with enhanced safety and security tools, encouraging them to take charge of their safety.

Eveready Industries India Ltd. (EIIL), India’s No.1 battery brand synonymous with power, performance, and reliability along with India’s First Woman IPS Officer, Dr. Kiran Bedi unveiled a first-of-its-kind flashlight with safety alarm – the Eveready Siren Torch. This market disruptor and pioneering siren flashlight emits a loud 100dbA safety alarm when the user pulls the attached key chain in a distressing situation. Designed to empower women and people at large, the newly launched siren flashlight aims to enhance safety and security in daily life. This innovative product is backed by the brands latest campaign, #AwaazUthaneyKaPower, which is led by deaf and verbally challenged people to highlight the need for this product to ensure safety and security for all.

L-R: Suvamoy Saha, MD, Eveready Industries India Ltd.; Kiran Bedi, Social Activist; Anirban Banerjee, Senior VP & SBU Head (batteries & flashlights), Eveready Industries India Ltd.

For the #AwaazUthaneyKaPower campaign, Eveready collaborated with India Signing Hands, an organisation dedicated to providing solutions to “accessibility” issues faced by the deaf community in India. To dispel the silence around women’s safety, the campaign connects with the deafening power of non-verbal communication through a powerful film crafted by Ogilvy India. The film features deaf and verbally challenged women, alone in different locations, narrating their traumatic experiences in sign language. They recount being very close to danger sometimes or being subjected to eve-teasing. Eveready Siren Torch empowers women to make noise even without a voice, with 100-decibel SOS alarms to prevent abuse and alert passersby. The film encourages others to stand up for themselves, feeling empowered by the message: “Ab awaaz main bhi uthaungi” – I will make my voice heard too.

Link: www.youtube.com/watchv=oOnhmZMFTPI

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Kiran Bedi, Social Activist and first woman IPS officer said, “A woman’s physical and inner feeling of safety empowers her; it is essential for her mental health. Sometimes an external tool is needed to feel safe in all circumstances-whether moving out at odd hours or travelling distances to fulfil their dreams. Evereadys unique Siren Torch is a significant step in empowering women to feel safe with an assurance to go that extra mile without hesitation or apprehensions about safety.”

“I am proud to support the #AwaazUthaneyKaPower campaign and look forward to extending this partnership with my NGOs, Navjyoti India Foundation and India Vision Foundation, to further our shared goal of womens empowerment and create a safer society for all,” she added.

Mr. Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President & SBU Head (batteries & flashlights), Eveready Industries India Ltd. stated,“Eveready is a tireless champion of infinite power. This spirit has inspired us to design Siren Torch – a transformative solution that goes beyond mere functionality, offering hope and empowerment for women across India. With womens safety at its core, our commitment to excellence and innovation has led the creating of a game-changing device that empowers women to make noise even without a voice. It’s 100-decibel SOS alarms to prevent abuse and alert passersby. Affordable, compact and feature-rich, we believe this product will significantly impact women’s lives. From the often deserted farmlands of rural India at night to the solitary late nights of Urban India, Siren will empower women to unlock their power of self-defense, build confidence, and shape a safer future for themselves and their communities.”

“Giving voice to the voiceless is not an easy task. But when Sujoy and his team came up with the idea of using non-verbal actors for the campaign, the path ahead was simple enough. The involuntary silence of the actors on screen serves to drive home the impossibility of the situation that women face on a daily basis. Through their mute gestures, the characters in the films speak for women who suffer shame, indignity and crude violence without a word. Now everyone will get to make a noise, even if they don’t have a voice,” remarked Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India.

The Eveready Siren Torch is more than just a product; it is a symbol of safety, empowerment, and the ability to raise one’s voice in critical moments. At 120 x 32 cm the Siren is a very compact and handbag friendly torch. The product now in 3 modern colours, is equipped with USB TYPE-B charging, offering three versatile lighting modes that make it a multifunctional device for various scenarios. The product is a market disruptor as it is priced affordably at INR 225, making the Siren accessible and indispensable for women and people in vulnerable situations. Through the #AwaazUthaneyKaPower campaign and partnerships with inspiring figures and organizations, Eveready is committed to making a lasting impact on womens safety and security.

About Eveready Industries India Limited: With a legacy spanning over a century, Eveready Industries India Ltd. (NSE Code: EVEREADY, BSE Code: 531508) (www.evereadyindia.com) has continually evolved to meet the dynamic needs of consumers. In 2023, the company embarked on a transformative journey, marked by the unveiling of its new infinity logo and the empowering tagline “Give Me Power, Give Me Red.” The pivotal year also witnessed the introduction of Evereadys cutting-edge go-to-market strategy, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

At the heart of Evereadys innovations lies the launch of its New Ultima Alkaline battery in 2023, meticulously designed to cater to the discerning needs of todays consumers. Evereadys steadfast dedication to providing top-tier quality and reliability has positioned the company as Indias No. 1* battery and flashlight brand.

Since its inception in 1934, Eveready has been at the forefront of the dry cell battery market, enriching the lives of millions with portable energy and lighting solutions. The companys iconic catchphrase “Give Me Red” has become synonymous with trust and dependability, resonating with consumers across generations.

Evereadys commitment to excellence extends beyond product development. With manufacturing facilities strategically located across Matia, Lucknow, Noida, Haridwar, Maddur, and Kolkata, equipped with state-of-the-art technology platforms, the company upholds the highest operating standards. Evereadys facilities adhere to stringent quality (ISO 9000) and environmental (ISO 14000) practices, reflecting its dedication to sustainability and responsible manufacturing.

Backed by a Research and Development (R&D) facility approved by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, Eveready continues to drive innovation and set industry benchmarks. The company remains steadfast in its mission to enrich lives through reliable, innovative energy solutions, lighting the way for a brighter tomorrow.

*As per A C Nielsen Sep 23 MAT Report.