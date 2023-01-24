Home

Kiren Rijiju’s Fresh Salvo In SC Collegium Row: Putting RAW, IB Inputs In Public Domain Matter Of Grave Concern

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Supreme Court Collegium’s decision on making public the reports of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) on the appointment of judges in the High Courts, Law and Justice public is a “matter of grave concern”.

Rijiju said intelligence agency officials work in a secret manner for the nation, and they would "think twice" in future if their reports are made public. The union minister made the remark while responding to questions on some recent Supreme Court Collegium resolutions, which contained potions of IB and RAW reports on certain names recommended by the top court for appointment as high court judges, being made public last week.

Rijiju said intelligence agency officials work in a secret manner for the nation, and they would “think twice” in future if their reports are made public. The union minister made the remark while responding to questions on some recent Supreme Court Collegium resolutions, which contained potions of IB and RAW reports on certain names recommended by the top court for appointment as high court judges, being made public last week.

“Putting the sensitive or secret reports of RAW and IB in public domain is a matter of grave concern on which I will react at an appropriate time,” Rijiju told reporters at a Law Ministry event, according to a report by news agency PTI.

“No one should make a comment on a judicial order. But, these are administrative orders and not judicial. I have seen some tweets that are making comments about NJAC is contempt. The order of the bench is totally different and this is all administrative,” Rijiju said, ANI reported.

SC Collegium Row

The appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and the high courts has become a major flashpoint between the Executive and the Judiciary. While Rijiju has described the collegium system to appoint judges as something “alien” to the Indian Constitution, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has questioned the Supreme Court for striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act (NJAC) and a related Constitutional amendment.

Earlier, Vice President Dhankar had said a law passed by Parliament, which reflects the will of the people, was “undone” by the Supreme Court and “the world does not know of any such instance”.

By bringing the NJAC law, the government had sought to overturn the collegium system which came into being in 1992. The apex court has questioned the government for delay in clearing the appointments of Supreme Court and high court judges.

Last week, the Supreme Court collegium had for the second time reiterated the names of two advocates for appointment as judges of the Calcutta High Court “expeditiously”, saying it was not open for the government to repeatedly send back the same proposal.



