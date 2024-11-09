Kisaan Parivar Industries Limited Announces Strong Q2 and H1 Financial Results for FY 2024-25

Kisaan Parivar Industries Limited has released its financial results for the quarter and six-month period ending September 30, 2024, demonstrating remarkable growth and solid financial performance. For the current quarter, the company reported an impressive turnover of Rs. 240 Lakhs, contributing to a benchmark turnover of Rs. 346 Lakhs for the first half of the fiscal year. The company achieved a notable 226% revenue growth over the previous quarter, reflecting its strong momentum in the market. Gross profit before tax increased to Rs. 168.18 Lakhs for the six months ended September 30, 2024, while earnings per share rose to Rs. 1.43, underscoring the company’s profitability and shareholder value.

Rajani Nanavath, Managing Director of Kisaan Parivar Industries, expressed pride in the company’s accomplishments, emphasizing how the dedication to quality and excellence has enhanced brand value and customer trust. The company has announced plans to split its shares, a move aimed at improving accessibility for retail investors and positively impacting market perception by making shares more affordable for a wider range of small investors. Additionally, in response to the growth in business volume and strong investor sentiment, the company proposes to infuse additional capital to strengthen its resources, supporting ongoing business expansion.

Kisaan Parivar Industries remains committed to maintaining strict quality controls and effective production management to ensure sustainable growth and profitability. Ms. Nanavath expressed appreciation for the trust and support of the investors, noting that it boosts the company’s morale and competitive drive. Looking ahead, the company is exploring partnerships with leading NBFCs and Fintech firms to accelerate its growth and extend further benefits to the farmer community, reinforcing its mission to contribute positively to agriculture. For Kisaan Parivar Industries Limited (formerly known as Richirich Inventures Limited ) please visit kisaanparivarindustries.com.